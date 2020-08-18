Restore power in flood-hit villages in East Godavari: Andhra Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of heavy floods in Godavari river, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has directed the energy department to be on high alert and focus on relief works in flood-affected areas.

He said no official can leave the villages until the entire power restoration operations are completed.

Taking stock of the flood situation and its impact on the power distribution system, the minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy has been continuously monitoring the flood situation and has categorically directed that no village should be left without power supply.

The minister directed the officials to swiftly act and restore power supply in flood-affected villages on a war footing.