Andhra set for big infra push, works of three ports will begin soon, says Mekapati

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the state government is focusing on development of infrastructure to ensure the development of two decades within the coming three years, Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said that works of the three ports — Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Bhavanapadu — will commence soon.

“Andhra Pradesh offers vast opportunities for investors in the infrastructure sector,” he said, adding the government has micro and macro level planning for accelerating growth, developing infrastructure and bringing convergence.

Delivering the keynote address in the webinar organised by the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association (ICEMA) along with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday, the minister said that the government was setting up three seaports, an international airport at Bhogapuram and upgrading airports in Vijayawada and Tirupati.

He also explained the government’s plans for building the required roads for port connectivity.

Referring to Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor, he said that many sector-specific industrial clusters would be created for driving the growth.

“The new industrial policy, launched recently by the government, will help stabilise the existing industries to overcome challenges of COVID-19,” he said.

“The need of the hour is to develop large-scale infrastructure to bring down the cost of logistics,” he said.Sandeep Singh, president, ICEMA & managing director, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Pvt Ltd, said that the construction and equipment industry was facing difficulties due to low demand. He felt that investing in infrastructure would revive the economy and create more jobs.

Arvind K Garg, former president, ICEMA & executive vice-president & head of construction & mining machinery, Larsen and Toubro Ltd, welcomed the government’s vision of transforming AP into a growth engine by creating world -class infrastructure to meet the needs of the next 20 years.

“$25 billion investments planned in ports, fishing harbours, airports, industrial estates, coastal roads, and water ways. Many initiatives are being taken by the State’s young and progressive leadership for inclusive growth.”