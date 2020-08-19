BJP blames Andhra government for Polavaram inundation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state unit pinned the blame of inundation of Polavaram project site due to Godavari floods on the YSRC government for failing to complete cofferdam works even after being in power for over a year.



The BJP demanded the government to announce Rs 5,000 financial assistance to the families affected due to the floods.



The state unit members inspected the flood-affected areas in East Godavari district on Tuesday. The party leaders said that the inundation was high because of the unfinished cofferdam.

“The present government, which pointed fingers at the previous regime’s faults, has failed in taking precautionary measures even after being in power for over a year. In Devipatnam and Polavaram mandals, there are over 19 villages which have lost road connectivity,” the team, which had state president Somu Veerraju, said.

