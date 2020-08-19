STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dead fish wash ashore in Visakhapatnam's Rushikonda beach

Fisheries department joint director K Phani Prakash told The New Indin Express that the fish died because of shortage of oxygen due to a drop in temperature.

Published: 19th August 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 07:44 AM

A large number of fish washed ashore at Rushikonda beach in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Local people are seen collecting the fish.

A large number of fish washed ashore at Rushikonda beach in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Local people are seen collecting the fish. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dead fish washed ashore on Rushikonda beach in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Local people thronged the beach to collect about two to three tonnes of silver belly fish, thrown up by the sea. 

The fish died due to depletion of oxygen in a particular patch of the beach following five days of inclement weather, it was notedIt may be mentioned that in 2010, several tonnes of dead  fish washed ashore on Appikonda beach.

Fisheries department joint director K Phani Prakash told The New Indin Express that the fish died because of shortage of oxygen due to a drop in temperature and overcast conditions/rain for the past four to five days. 

He said the fish death might not have died due to pollution. Rushikonda is an open beach coast and is relatively pollution free. If there was deficiency in the water current, whatever fish are in that particular patch die, Prakash said.

He asked the fisheries development officer of Bheemunipatnam to submit a feedback on it, he added. He said the phenomenon was more prevalent in the western coast. There are various factors that cause it, he said.

Prakash said silver belly fishwas generally not for commercial use. He said it was mostly used as dry fish and poultry feed.

