Three held for kidnap, rape of minor girl in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A case of kidnap and repeated rape of a minor girl has come to light on Tuesday in Guntur district, as per the police.



DSP K Srilakshmi said N Naveen Kumar alias Naveen of Karlapalem, kidnapped a 14-year-old girl of Mutyamsettipalem in Tenali and raped her.



Later, when the girl was going to Perecherla to meet her friend, she was raped by Home Guard A Chakravarthi and his friend Durga Rao.



Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused and filed a case under Sections 5 and 6 of POCSO Act and Sections 366 and 376 (2)(i) of IPC.