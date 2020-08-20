RIMS Ongole gets 100 more ventilators from Centre

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Ongole, a district Covid-19 hospital, has received 100 ventilators from the Central government. With this, the hospital can now treat 180 critically-ill Covid patients at a time.

“Earlier, we were given 30 ventilators and now 100 more as part of the Central government’s Covid-19-related medical equipment procurement programme. Engineers and technicians will set up these newly-sanctioned ventilators in three days, after which they will start functioning immediately,” Dr D Sree Ramulu, GGH superintendent, said.