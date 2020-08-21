Ambulance taking COVID-19 patient to hospital topples near Vijayawada, 67-year-old man dead

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 67-year-old man died and three others were injured in a road accident involving a private ambulance near Kethanakonda, 30 km from Vijayawada on Friday morning. The ambulance was reportedly shifting a COVID-19 patient to Hyderabad for treatment.

According to police, the victim, identified as Grandi Ranga Nayakudu, along with his wife and two others was going to Hyderabad, when the private ambulance they were travelling in hit the railing of a culvert and toppled over to the roadside.

An ambulance transporting a #COVID19 patient to Hyderabad overturned at Ketanakonda in Ibrahimpatnam near #Vijayawada, leaving one dead and three others injured. @xpressandhra @XpressHyderabad @Kalyan_TNIE @KrishnaRaoCHVM



Express Photos. pic.twitter.com/eLghe4Lo7R — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) August 21, 2020

Alerted by passersby, Ibrahimpatnam police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a government hospital in Vijayawada. It is yet to be confirmed who the COVID-19 patient was. A case has been registered and investigations are on.