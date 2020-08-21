Andhra Pradesh conducts 57,000 COVID-19 tests per million

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 toll in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 3,000-mark with another 95 deaths in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. The tally rose to 3,25,396 after 9,393 new cases emerged in the same time period.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Thursday evening, 55,551 more samples were tested—including 20,241 through Rapid Antigen tests—out of which 9,393 returned positive. A total of 30,74,847 samples have been tested, and tests per million population increased to 57,581 even as the positivity rate stood at 10.58 per cent.

With the discharge of another 8,846 patients from COVID hospitals, the overall recoveries stood at 2,35,218, leaving 87,177 active cases. East Godavari was the only district that reported over 1,000 fresh infections; the tally there rose by 1,357 to 45,356, the highest in the state. Krishna registered the lowest surge of 195 cases.

Kurnool district, with 36,381 infections, continued to be in the second spot in the district-wise tally; Anantapur (32,603), Guntur (28,808), Visakhapatnam (28,075), West Godavari (27,025) and Chittoor (26,573) followed. As many as seven districts have reported over 20,000 cases each, and Krishna has the lowest overall cases (13,236).

Among the 95 casualties reported in the 24 hours, Chittoor accounted for 16 deaths; Prakasam 11; Anantapur, West Godavari and East Godavari eight each; Kadapa seven; Guntur, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam six each; Srikakulam five; Vizianagaram three; and Krishna two.

Natco Trust donates Rs 1 crore medicines



Hyderabad-based Natco Trust, Corporate Social Responsibility wing of Natco Pharma Limited, donated medicines worth Rs 1 crore to the state health department on Thursday. The letter from the company vice-president (corporate affairs) Nannapaneni Sadasiva Rao was handed over to Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy.



Apixaban 2.5 mg tablets (2,99,520), which is used to prevent blood clots after COVID-19 treatment, and Enoxaparin injection 60 mg (4,800 vials), were donated. In the letter, the Trust requested the use of the medicines on a need basis under strict medical supervision.