CM Jagan Mohan Reddy cancels Srisailam visit after fire breaks out at hydroelectric power station

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was scheduled to visit Srisailam to conduct an aerial survey of the project which is receiving copious inflows, canceled his tour in view of the fire that broke out in the underground hydroelectric power station located in the Telangana side of the Srisailam dam over Krishna river, in the Nagarkurnool district.

According to CMO officials, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to extend all possible help and cooperation in rescue and relief operations at the Left Bank Power House on learning about the incident.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy prayed for the safety of those who were stuck at the plant and at the same time directed the CMO officials to cancel his tour to Srisailam.

The Andhra CM felt that it was 'inappropriate' to conduct reviews and other programs under such circumstances.

As per preliminary reports, each turbine in the hydroelectric power station has the capacity to generate 150 MW power but on Thursday there was a sudden spike in power generation, up to 180 MW and resulted in short circuit, causing fire.

CM Reddy was also scheduled to conduct a review of the progress of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator extension works, proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and other irrigation works apart from the aerial survey of the project.