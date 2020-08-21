King George Hospital, Andhra Medical College get nod for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The state government on Thursday gave its nod for conducting clinical trials of Covid drug and vaccine at King George Hospital and Andhra Medical College, according to AMC principal and KGH superintendent PV Sudhakar.



He said they received a communique from the Director of Medical Education, granting permission for conducting the clinical trials.

The first trial involves the usage of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose as an adjunctive therapy to standard care in acute treatment of moderate to severe Covid cases. The study has the support of DRDO.



Prof Y Gyana Sundar Raju of General Medicine was appointed principal investigator of the study. The government also gave permission for clinical trial of Covishield vaccine of Serum Institute of India.



The phase III single-blind randomised control trial will be conducted to study the safety and immunogenicity of corona vaccine.



The study has the support of Indian Council of Medical Research. Prof B Mahadevi of Community Medicine was appointed principal investigator of the study.

The process of trials will begin within a week. ICMR guidelines will be followed in the clinical trials, he said