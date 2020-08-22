Andhra HC dismisses PILs against liquor sale

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Friday dismissed the PILs filed requesting the court to direct the government to stop the sale of liquor in view of the lockdown imposed for containing the spread of Covid-19. A division bench of Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice B Krishnamohan dismissed the PILs stating that as the Supreme Court has issued orders on sale of liquor, the High Court cannot intervene in the matter.

The bench stated that after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the country, the Centre has given permission to the States for opening liquor shops and citing the same, the Supreme court too had refused to intervene. The PILs were filed separately by O Naresh Kumar of Vizag, Guntur-based Matrubhoomi Foundation secretary K Kiran and Ammisetty Siva of Guntur.