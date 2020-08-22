One more flight to Hyderabad from Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: One more flight from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad will be launched on August 25. IndiGo will be launching the new flight service to Hyderabad.

This will be in addition to three existing services to the city, including two IndiGo and one Air India flights from Vizag. The new flight will leave Hyderabad at 5.15 am and reach Vizag at 6.50 am and in the return direction it will leave Vizag at 7.20 am and reach its destination at 9 am.

At present two flights to Hyderabad are leaving from Vizag at 12.30 pm and 10.40 pm.Air Travellers Association vice-president O Naresh Kumar urged the airlines to restore all its services slowly as business operations resumed fully post lockdown.