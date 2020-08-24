STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu’s benamis running the show: Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Amzad Basha

The Deputy CM criticised the Opposition leader for creating hurdles for the government to go ahead with its welfare agenda.

Published: 24th August 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Amzad Basha (Kadapa) (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Deputy Chief Minister S B Amzad Basha on Sunday said that the ongoing agitation in Amaravati capital region is organised not by farmers of the region but by the benamis of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. “Those who are participating in the ongoing agitations are not farmers, but real estate agents,’’ he alleged.

Speaking to the media, the deputy Chief Minister said real estate agents, who are working on behalf of Naidu, are running the show and Naidu is the one who is running the drama from behind. “Asking the ruling party to resign and seek a fresh mandate over the three-capital issue lacks wisdom. Why are the TDP MLAs not coming forward to resign and go for fresh elections?’’ he asked. Basha added that they would consider Amaravati as the capital, if the TDP leaders, like Telangana MLAs who resigned enmasse for separate Telangana, resign and win the elections.

The Deputy CM criticised the Opposition leader for creating hurdles for the government to go ahead with its welfare agenda. “Our government aims at constructing 30 lakh houses for the poor, but Naidu is trying to create hurdles in that also,’’ he said. “Our aim is to decentralise development, and the sentiments of people of all the three regions are taken into consideration in developing the regions. We are committed to it,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Amzad Basha Amaravati Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp