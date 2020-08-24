Chandrababu Naidu’s benamis running the show: Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Amzad Basha

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Deputy Chief Minister S B Amzad Basha on Sunday said that the ongoing agitation in Amaravati capital region is organised not by farmers of the region but by the benamis of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. “Those who are participating in the ongoing agitations are not farmers, but real estate agents,’’ he alleged.

Speaking to the media, the deputy Chief Minister said real estate agents, who are working on behalf of Naidu, are running the show and Naidu is the one who is running the drama from behind. “Asking the ruling party to resign and seek a fresh mandate over the three-capital issue lacks wisdom. Why are the TDP MLAs not coming forward to resign and go for fresh elections?’’ he asked. Basha added that they would consider Amaravati as the capital, if the TDP leaders, like Telangana MLAs who resigned enmasse for separate Telangana, resign and win the elections.

The Deputy CM criticised the Opposition leader for creating hurdles for the government to go ahead with its welfare agenda. “Our government aims at constructing 30 lakh houses for the poor, but Naidu is trying to create hurdles in that also,’’ he said. “Our aim is to decentralise development, and the sentiments of people of all the three regions are taken into consideration in developing the regions. We are committed to it,’’ he said.