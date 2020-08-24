COVID-19 positive ex-minister Atchannaidu shifted to NRI Hospital

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Telugu Desam MLA K Atchannaidu, in judicial remand for his alleged involvement in the ESI scam, has been shifted to NRI Hospital, Mangalagiri on Saturday for Covid-19 treatment as per the directions of the High Court.

Atchhannaidu was admitted to Ramesh Hospitals, Guntur on July 8 for other health issues. As he was suffering form cold and cough, the doctors tested him and found that he was infected.

Confirming the same, his advocate Maguluri Hari Babu said the police admitted him to NRI Hospital as per the directions of the High Court. Despite the court issuing the orders on August 18, he was only shifted to the Mangalagiri hospital on Saturday, Hari Babu alleged.

ACB officials arrested the former minister at his native Nimmada in Srikakulam on June 12, for his alleged involvement in irregularities in the purchase of equipment, medicines and other items in the Directorate of Insurance and Medical Services between 2014 and 2019.

He was shifted to Guntur GGH on health grounds, and discharged after a minor surgery on July 1. Following an interim order of the High Court on July 8, he was shifted to Ramesh Hospitals the same day.