STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 positive ex-minister Atchannaidu shifted to NRI Hospital

As he was suffering form cold and cough, the doctors tested him and found that he was infected.

Published: 24th August 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

K Atchannaidu

TDP leader K Atchannaidu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Telugu Desam MLA K Atchannaidu, in judicial remand for his alleged involvement in the ESI scam, has been shifted to NRI Hospital, Mangalagiri on Saturday for Covid-19 treatment as per the directions of the High Court.

Atchhannaidu was admitted to Ramesh Hospitals, Guntur on July 8 for other health issues. As he was suffering form cold and cough, the doctors tested him and found that he was infected.

Confirming the same, his advocate Maguluri Hari Babu said the police admitted him to NRI Hospital as per the directions of the High Court. Despite the court issuing the orders on August 18, he was only shifted to the Mangalagiri hospital on Saturday, Hari Babu alleged.  

ACB officials arrested the former minister at his native Nimmada in Srikakulam on June 12, for his alleged involvement in irregularities in the purchase of equipment, medicines and other items in the Directorate of Insurance and Medical Services between 2014 and 2019.  

He was shifted to Guntur GGH on health grounds, and discharged after a minor surgery on July 1. Following an interim order of the High Court on July 8, he was shifted to Ramesh Hospitals the same day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atchannaidu NRI Hospital coronavirus Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp