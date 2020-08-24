TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu seeks people’s support for Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said the people of all the 13 districts should extend their support to the fight of the Amaravati farmers.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Naidu said never in the history does an agitation drawn for 250 days was witnessed. “Though such a long-drawn agitation is being held, those in power are not coming forward to hear the agony of the agitators. Thousands of protestors were imprisoned by foisting false cases,’’ Naidu said and added that 85 farmers, farm labourers and women have lost their lives in the agitation.

Naidu added that the ruling YSRC did not accept their challenge of going for a fresh mandate over the three-capital issue. “This clearly shows that the three-capital decision does not have the support of the people of the 13 districts,’’ Naidu said.

“People from 13,000 villages and 3,000 wards had brought soil and river water in procession for foundation laying of Amaravati, which shows that Amaravati as capital has the support of people of all the 13 districts of AP. People of the 13 districts now should extend their support to the ongoing agitation of the Amaravati farmers,’’ he said.

Agitation completes 250 days

Farmers and residents of Amaravati staged protests in different villages against the trifurcation of capital on Sunday, marking the completion of 250 days of protests. Though the Centre has clarified multiple times that it was for the State to decide on the capital, Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi JAC members said they were planning to meet the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister.