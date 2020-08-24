STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Unable to sell crop, Andhra Pradesh farmer tries to sell land, still finds no buyers

Farmers are among the worst-affected by the Covid-19-induced lockdown. Staring at huge losses, many of them have left their crop to rot in their fields.

Published: 24th August 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

debt, farmer debt

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Farmers are among the worst-affected by the Covid-19-induced lockdown. Staring at huge losses, many of them have left their crop to rot in their fields.One such farmer, V Linga Reddy, from Tadimarri mandal of Anantapur district, incurred losses of Rs  12 lakh as he could not sell the banana, tomato, and onion he cultivated on 12 acres of land. To deal with his debt, he decided to sell his land, but couldn’t find anyone to buy it for even Rs  10 lakh per acre.

Linga Reddy owns eight acres of land, and cultivated banana on six acres and tomato on two. Besides this, he took land on lease from his relatives to cultivate cucumber.Amid the lockdown, when transportation was restricted, he had no option but to leave his crop of banana in the fields. “I even asked traders to take the crop for free, but none came forward. I left the crop so at least cattle could eat it,” he told TNIE.

A trader agreed to buy the cucumber crop for just Rs  40,000, and paid a paltry sum as an advance. “But after taking the crop, he stopped responding to my calls. He still hasn’t paid me,” Linga Reddy said.But the farmer didn’t lose hope, and continued to cultivate crops — watermelon and onion on three acres each. “It was a bumper crop. Under normal circumstances, I would have got a huge profit. But the lockdown restricted transport, and all my crop was either left in the field or didn’t even fetch me the money I invested,” he rued.

Aims to clear debt of Rs  20 lakh

Linga Reddy had taken loans of Rs  20 lakh and invested it in agriculture. But then his wife met with an accident, and the farmer had to spend Rs  2 lakh on her treatment.To clear his debts, the farmer decided to sell two acres of land. “An acre used to fetch at least Rs  17-18 lakh before the lockdown. But now there are no buyers even if I reduce the rate. A couple of weeks ago, a farmer from a neighbouring village came forward to buy the land for Rs  13.5 lakh per acre. But he too backed away. Even If I want to sell it for Rs  10 lakh, there are no buyers,” he said.

However, Linga Reddy has not lost hope, and is again relying on farming to rescue him. “I am a farmer. A farmer does not know anything but to invest in agriculture. Only time will tell if I get out of this situation,” he said.

‘Even Throwaway prices not helping’
“An acre used to fetch at least Rs  17-18 lakh before the lockdown. But now there are no buyers even if I reduce the rate,” Linga Reddy said, and pointed out that he can’t find anyone to buy his land even for
Rs  10 lakh per acre. Meanwhile, he continues farming, saying it’s the only thing he knows to invest in

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
farmer lockdown coronavirus Anantapur Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp