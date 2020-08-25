STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Groundwater table gets a boost in Visakhapatnam, thanks to copious rains

Thanks to copious rains this season, there has been considerable rise in groundwater table both in the city and rural areas of the district.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thanks to copious rains this season, there has been a considerable rise in groundwater tables both in the city and rural areas of the district. The rise in water tables range from 2 meters to 9 meters when compared to May this year in various places.

There are 73 piezometers to estimate the water depth in the district. In some mandals such as Araku, Chukkaanipalem in Bheemili, Cheedikada, and Makavaripalem water is now available at one to two meters depth.

There has also been an increase in water levels in various reservoirs in the district. Official sources said there will be no water problem at least till next summer.

The areas with severe water scarcity also witnessed rise in water tables. In the Sivajipalem area last year, the water table is 17.2 meters against the present level of 8.122 meters. Similarly, in Dwarakanagar and YSR Central Park, water level is 7.535 meters against last year’s reading of 18.4 meters thus there is an increase of 10.865 meters. 

At Ananthavaram in Padmanabham mandal, the water table rose by 6.36 meters and the water level now stands at 8.04 meters.Sources said if rainwater is tapped properly, the water levels will increase further. Residents should ensure that rain water flowed into rainwater harvesting structures. Water table readings of current period and August 19 last year in some places in the district are: Gopalapatnam 7.01 mts - 13.02 mts, Erravanipalem (Sabbavaram) 6.917 mts - 13.9 mts, Pendurthy 6.87 mts- 11.9 mts and Payakaraopeta 17.941 mts - 22.5 mts. 

Nagarjuna Sagar water to reach Prakasam by August 28
Ongole: As Krishna water was released to Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal following heavy inflows into the project from upstream, it is expected to enter Prakasam district within a few days. There is about 4.35 lakh acres of ayacut in the district under the right canal. The release of water is expected to meet the irrigation and drinking needs of the district

8 tmcft of water for drinking needs of Guntur, Prakasam
Guntur: The Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) authorities have proposed to release 8 tmcft of water for drinking needs of Guntur and Prakasam districts. They have already released 6,324 cusecs of water to Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal from the project for drinking needs. It has been decided to release Nagarjuna Sagar water for irrigation purpose from September 1

