Moderate to heavy rains likely in north coastal districts of Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of active South West Monsoon, heavy rains were recorded at several places in Rayalaseema and at a few places in coastal districts. Highest rainfall of 13 cm was reported in Palamner of Chittoor district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday while 7.8 cm of rain was reported in Madanapalle on Monday morning.

According to IMD reports, under the influence of upper air cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh and neighborhood, a low pressure area was formed over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood on Monday. The associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting South-westwards with height. It is likely to become more marked during the next two days.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers are likely to occur at several places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh, at a few places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and one or two places in Rayalaseema in the next four days. Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in the north coastal Andhra Pradesh.