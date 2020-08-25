Oversee de-silting in Krishna: NGT to panel 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday pronounced its final order on the petition filed by environmental and social activist Anumolu Gandhi alleging illegal sand mining in Krishna river near Prakasam Barrage. It issued the order based on the report submitted by an expert committee.

The NGT said there is no need for any further orders and asked the expert committee to oversee the ‘de-silting’ and make sure that it is carried out without causing damage to the environment. NGT Principal Bench comprising chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, judicial member Justice SP Wangi, expert members Satyawan Singh Garbyal, Nagin Nanda, presided over the hearing on the petition via video conference.

In its order, the NGT observed that the applicant, Anumolu Gandhi, alleged that de-silting in Krishna river, as claimed by the State government, was in fact ‘illegal mining’. Taking it into consideration and finding conflicting versions in the earlier report, the NGT had sought another report from the expert committee.

The expert committee comprising Sharath Kumar Pallerla, Scientist, Member Expert Appraisal Committee- Non-coal mining, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, V K Sinha, Adjunct Professor, Department of Mining Engineering, Indian school of Mines; Dhanbad, Prof M Sudhakar Rao and Dr K S Nanjunda Rao, Department of Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; and Mahima T, Scientist, Central Pollution Control Board, Regional Directorate, Bengaluru, submitted its report on July 20, 2020. In its concluding remarks, the expert committee stated that the Water Resource Department of the Andhra Pradesh government has carried out bathymetric survey in conformity with the established and recommended practices.

As per the bathymetric survey carried out from December, 2019 to January, 2020, present storage capacity of Prakasam barrage is 2.982 TMC.

There is a loss in storage capacity of 0.089 TMC, compared to the design capacity of 3.071 TMC. The report submitted by the Water Resource Department to the NGT is satisfactory and from the Ecological assessment report it can be inferred that the cautious use of dredgers and mechanised boats and judicious desilting activity may not have serious impact on flora and fauna in the river near Prakasam barrage.

The committee concluded that overall, the ecological assessment report is satisfactory except the section on water quality. Citing the concluding remarks, NGT Principal Bench said there is no need for further orders.

The expert committee, following directives of the NGT on February 14, 2020, took up the study and evaluated the report submitted by the Water Resource Department including findings of bathymetric survey and the ‘Ecological Impact Assessment Study on Flora and Fauna of River Krishna’ carried out by the Acharya Nagarjuna University.

Anumolu in dilemma

Responding to the NGT verdict, a disappointed Anumolu Gandhi said it clearly shows an “understanding” between present and previous governments in the State and Centre.

Now, he is in a dilemma as to whether to continue with the issue, given the “risk” to his life. Speaking to TNIE, Gandhi said the contrast between the interim order in which the State government was slapped with `100 crore fine and the final verdict is visible. “I am under pressure and have to consider the fact that continuation of litigation will harm the interests of people as sand mining will be stopped for the duration of the case,” he said.