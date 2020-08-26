Congress leader Gangadhar booked for ‘PPE’ comment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday served notices on city-based Congress leader Dr Gopidesi Gangadhar for reportedly saying that the government has not been providing PPE and face masks to doctors on duty at Covid hospitals.

As per the notice, a case was registered against Gangadhar under sections 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 54 and 58 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 based on a complaint lodged by joint director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr C Vasu Sundaram. Gangadhar has been asked to appear before investigation officers on August 30.

Gangadhar had said doctors working in hospitals across the state were complaining that they were not being given safety kits, during a telephonic conversation with a vernacular news channel a month ago.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Dr Sake Sailajanath found fault with the YSR Congress government and termed the development as a move to suppress freedom of speech.