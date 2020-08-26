COVID-19: Active cases stay steady, Andhra Pradesh adds almost 10,000 new ones

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As Andhra Pradesh registered almost equal recoveries and new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, active cases remained steady at a little less than 90,000.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 64,351 samples were tested for the coronavirus in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am, out of which 9,927 returned positive, which took the overall infections in the state to 3,71,639. With over 1,300 new cases, East Godavari accounted for 52,039 of the state’s total caseload.

Even as cumulative cases in Kurnool has crossed 40,000, making it the second district to cross the mark, no death was recorded in the district in the 24 hours, the bulletin said. District-wise, Chittoor recorded the second highest number of new cases (967), followed by Nellore (949). Meanwhile, the overall recoveries improved to 2,78,247 with 9,419 more patients getting discharged from hospitals across the state. East Godavari has registered most recoveries of over 33,000, and it also has the highest number of active cases (17,750) in the state.

The state recorded 92 more Covid deaths, taking the toll to 3,460. With 16 deaths in the 24 hours, Chittoor now has reported over 350 casualties; Guntur and East Godavari have 346 and 343. Also, 11 more deaths were reported from Anantapur, 10 each from Kadapa and Prakasam, eight each from East and West Godavari districts, six each from Guntur, Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, four from Krishna and one from Vizianagaram.