Man kills wife with help of girlfriend, later murders her too in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A man allegedly murdered his wife with the help of his paramour, whom he subsequently eliminated on May 3.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy said Bandlamudi Lakshmi Narayana of Kondepadu village in Guntur rural mandal, strangled his wife Priyanka to death with the help of his paramour Srilakshmi, who was wife of Gonam Bhaskar.

Giving the case details, the SP said Narayana had developed illicit relationship with Srilakshmi while they were working in a private school.

He also borrowed Rs 1.07 lakh from her. When she started maintaining distance from him after the murder of his wife, Narayana suspected that she might have developed illicit relationship with another man.

Hence, he eliminated her with the help of his friends Godapati Sateesh and Kotapati Ganesh. All the three accused were arrested, the SP said, appreciating DSP K Kamalakar and CI M Madhusudhana Rao for cracking the two murder cases.