After Telangana's Srisailam power plant fire,  Andhra counterpart AP genco on high alert

KURNOOL: After the fire tragedy at Srisailam left bank hydroelectric station (SLBHES) on the Telanagana side, which claimed the lives of seven engineers and two private employees, APGenco officials have sounded alert at Srisailam right bank hydroelectric station (SRBHES) located in Andhra Pradesh.

AP Genco Hydel and Thermal director G Chandrasekhar Raju visited the right bank project on Tuesday and Wednesday. He inspected all the units. He directed the project officials to monitor the situation round-the-clock.

Raju expressed satisfaction over the safety measures at the project, SRBHES chief engineer PVL Narasimha Rao said.

The CE said they have taken all preventive steps to avoid accidents. Officials are conducting routine checks. No fire break was recorded at this project earlier, he added.

Meanwhile, with the availability of sufficient water in the Srisailam reservoir, power generation at SRBHES is continuing at a brisk pace for the past couple of weeks. Over 100 MU of power was generated so far this fiscal against the target of 850 MU. The total installed capacity is 770.

There are seven power generators with a capacity of 110 MW each.

Power production at SRBHES

2015-16: 207 MU; target: 1,234 MU

2016-17: 638MU; target: 1,055 MU

2017-18: 574 MU; target: 983 MU

2018-19: 551 MU, target: 945 MU

2019-20: 1,138 MU; target: 850 MU