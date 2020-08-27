STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 75 per cent in Andhra Pradesh

State adds 10,830 infections in a day; 61,838 more samples tested; toll 3,541.

Published: 27th August 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers conduct COVID-19 antigen tests. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Recovery rate in Andhra Pradesh stood at 75 per cent with the discharge of another 8,473 Covid patients from hospitals on a day when the state saw a spike of 10,830 new cases. Also, the coronavirus toll has crossed the 3,500-mark.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, four districts recorded over 1,000 new cases even as 61,838 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am.

District-wise, East Godavari reported most new cases with 1,528 persons testing positive, followed by 1,168 in Nellore, 1,156 in Visakhapatnam and 1,065 in West Godavari. 

Krishna reported only 299 new infections, which took its tally to 14,650—the lowest in the state. It also has the lowest number of active cases of 1,993. 

The state, till Wednesday, reported a total of 3.82 lakh infections. With more than 8,400 patients recovering in the 24 hours, overall recoveries improved to 2,86,720, leaving 92,208 active cases.  

Meanwhile, the death of 81 more Covid patients took the toll to 3,541. Out of the 81 casualties, East Godavari accounted for 11 deaths; Prakasam nine; Chittoor and Kadapa eight each; Anantapur and West Godavari six each; Krishna, Kurnool, Nellore, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam five each; and Guntur and Srikakulam districts four each. 

