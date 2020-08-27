Guntur police bust Aadhaar card racket, arrest eight youths

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police arrested eight youngsters for illegally changing the of age some people in their Aadhaar cards to make them eligible for YSR Cheyutha and other welfare schemes.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Wednesday, Gutur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy said the accused rented a room in the market complex and made rubber stamps by forging the signatures of authorised officials.

They appointed agents to lure gullible people to get their age in the Aadhaar cards changed in accordance with the eligibility criteria of that particular scheme. The accused charged people for altering age in Aadhaar cards. The police seized a laptop, iris camera, biometric iris scanners, finger scanners, colour printer, rubber stamps and `22,000 cash from the room. Special teams were formed to nab others who were involved in the racket, the SP said. He appreciated Circle Inspector R Suresh Babu and Sub-Inspector Sk Md Miraj for busting the racket.