Parliamentary panel suggests steps to boost agricultural export

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce, headed by YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, recommended the Union Commerce department to undertake renewed and vigorous efforts towards bringing efficiency in supply chain, infrastructure development and value-addition for promoting agricultural export from the country.

Vijayasai presented the 154th report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on the topic ‘Export of Agricultural and Marine Products, Plantation Crops, Turmeric and Coir’ on Wednesday.

The committee, in its report, said that the share of export of agricultural commodities as compared to their total production was low.

Only 0.2 per cent of wheat produced is exported. In case of pulses, the export is 1.2 per cent of the production and it is 1.3 per cent for fruits.

“The Commerce Department needs to undertake renewed and vigorous efforts towards bringing efficiency in supply chain, infrastructure development and a higher value-addition for promoting agricultural export,’’ the Committee said.

It recommended that necessary support and incentives should be extended to the growers for scientific production, which will tremendously help in boosting quality production, thereby pushing up exports to new heights.

