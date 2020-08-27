STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Parliamentary panel suggests steps to boost agricultural export

The committee, in its report, said that the share of export of agricultural commodities as compared to their total production was low.

Published: 27th August 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce, headed by YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, recommended the Union Commerce department to undertake renewed and vigorous efforts towards bringing efficiency in supply chain, infrastructure development and value-addition for promoting agricultural export from the country.

Vijayasai presented the 154th report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on the topic ‘Export of Agricultural and Marine Products, Plantation Crops, Turmeric and Coir’ on Wednesday.

The committee, in its report, said that the share of export of agricultural commodities as compared to their total production was low.

Only 0.2 per cent of wheat produced is  exported. In case of pulses, the export is 1.2 per cent of the production and it is 1.3 per cent for  fruits. 

“The Commerce Department needs to undertake renewed and vigorous efforts towards bringing efficiency in supply chain, infrastructure development and a higher value-addition for promoting agricultural export,’’ the Committee said.

It recommended that necessary support and incentives should be extended to the growers for scientific production, which will tremendously help in boosting quality production, thereby pushing up exports to new heights.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayasai Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp