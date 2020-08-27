STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two foreign, five Indian firms eye Kadapa steel project

Mekapati says govt will soon go for qualification and bidding

Published: 27th August 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers load steel rods onto a truck at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu July 12, 2012. (File | Reuters)

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The AP High-Grade Steels Limited, incorporated by the State government to set up an integrated steel plant in Kadapa district, is receiving good response from private players. Seven reputed companies, including two from abroad and five Indian ones which have bases abroad, have evinced interest to join hands with the State government for the project.

Informing that as many as seven players responded to the Expression of Interest (EoI) called by the State government to invest in the Integrated Steel Plant, AP High-Grade Steels Limited managing director Sagili Shan Mohan felt that it may take at least 6 to 8 weeks to finalise the bidder. 

He informed TNIE that it is a good sign to attract the attention of the reputed organizations, particularly in the time of the COVID pandemic. Stating that the companies are requested to keep their names confidential, he, however, said that all the seven are world-famous companies.

“As of now, we are in the process of preparing the bid documents. At the same time,  we are focusing on the infrastructure development activities at the project site. Whoever is the bidder, we (State government) have to arrange the infrastructure and we have started the same.  We are trying to get environmental clearances, complete compound wall construction, road works, preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for power and water supply and railway connectivity from Muddanur railway station,” he explained.

Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy told TNIE that the government will soon go for qualification and bidding. Meanwhile, officials learnt to have briefed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy about the developments related to the steel plant during a meeting held a few days ago.

The State government had decided to set up an integrated steel plant at Sunnapurallapalli and Peddanandluru villages in Jammalamadugu Mandal of Kadapa district and allotted land to an extent of 3,295 acres. The government incorporated a company in the name of M/s A.P High-Grade Steels Limited for establishing the integrated steel plant. Later, the ‘Certificate of Incorporation’ was issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The State government also signed an MoU with the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for the supply of iron ore to the AP High-Grade Steel Limited.  The State government also made an initial provision of `250 crore in the Budget towards the establishment of the steel plant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kadapa Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp