COVID-19 test at private labs in Andhra Pradesh to cost Rs 1,600 or Rs 1,900

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Thursday slashed the prices for testing samples for coronavirus in private labs. Now, Rs 1,600 will be charged, instead of Rs 2,400, for each sample sent by the government to private labs.

People who directly approach private labs recognised by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will have to spend Rs 1,900 per sample, against the old rate of Rs 2,900.

A Government Order to this effect was issued by Special Chief Secretary (Health) Dr KS Jawahar Reddy.

The rates were reduced due to increased availability of kits, reduction in cost of RNA extraction and RT-PCR kits, and competition between firms manufacturing testing kits.

Private labs must pass on the benefits as the high cost of testing has been an obstacle to the public, the order said.

As for pool sample testing, if any pool (each has five samples) is found to be positive, the same batch will be tested individually, and payment will be made treating them as individual samples, apart from payment for the pooled samples.