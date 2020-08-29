Intra-state special trains proposed for Unlock 4

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As part of Unlock 4.0, relaxations have been granted for public transportation. In this context, during a high-level meeting with Chairman, Railway Board, the board has permitted zonal railways to run intra-state special trains in consultation with the respective State governments, according to senior divisional railway manager AK Tripathi in a statement here on Friday.

He said this will give relief to the daily commuters, farmers, vendors, small scale business persons, employees etc., who rely on train services for their daily travel.

Even during the pandemic, the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway was running special parcel express trains and goods trains for uninterrupted supply of essential commodities apart from two originating special express trains and two special trains running via the division to cater to the needs of the local public, he said.