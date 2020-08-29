TDP MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu gets bail in ESI scam, conditions apply

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Friday sanctioned a conditional bail to Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, TDP deputy floor leader in the State Legislative Assembly, who was arrested in ESI scam. Dealing with the bail petition of the former minister, Justice C Manavendranath Roy asked the petitioner to cooperate with the ACB investigation and not to try to influence the witnesses in the case using threats or lures.

He was asked to submit two sureties of Rs 2 lakh to the ACB court. He was asked not to leave the country without the permission of the ACB court.

Further, the judge, in his orders, said that taking into consideration that the Advocate General has not submitted evidence to his allegations that the petitioner has enjoyed personal privileges and even stated that the chargesheet in the case will be filed in September first week without in-depth investigation in the case, the bail was sanctioned.