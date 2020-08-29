STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plasma therapy helps 73 beat coronavirus in Nellore 

 As many as 73 Covid-19 patients who were critical underwent plasma therapy and recovered in Nellore district since August 5.

Published: 29th August 2020 08:25 AM

Plasma therapy will be started soon in Salem for COVID-19 treatment.

Plasma therapy will be started soon in Salem for COVID-19 treatment. (Photo | PTI)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE:  As many as 73 Covid-19 patients who were critical underwent plasma therapy and recovered in Nellore district since August 5. This is the highest number of such recoveries among districts in AP.
The district administration collected contact details of people who recovered from Covid-19, went to their houses and urged them to donate plasma. It collected 125 units of plasma since August 5. Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu had told medical teams to motivate people who recovered to donate their plasma. The Indian Red Cross Society gave its equipment for plasma collection to Covid hospitals.

Plasma therapy was administered to 82 critical patients in Covid hospitals in the district, and nine of them did not show any improvement. Medical teams and ground-level volunteers continue to collect contact details of people who recover, and visit them to motivate them to donate plasma.

Highlighting the value of plasma therapy, GGH superintendent Dr Sudhakar Reddy spoke about a 55-year-old woman with diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney-related issues, besides Covid-19. She was in a critical condition, but recovered and was discharged after being administered plasma therapy, the superintendent said. 

Docs to encourage plasma donation

A 70-year-old man from Buchireddypalem of Nellore district said he tested positive for the virus on August 1, and recovered with plasma therapy. “My condition turned critical, but the doctors administered plasma therapy and I recovered. There is no need for those who are infected to panic,” he said and thanked the plasma donors. The district administration has decided to form a team of doctors and nurses who dealt with critical cases. They would also motivate people who recover to donate plasma.

“Convalescent plasma is useful for treating severe cases of Covid-19. People who recover have antibodies, and their plasma can be used to treat two patients who are critical,” said Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu. To collect plasma, medical teams first get consent from the donors. People with diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis B and C, are not eligible to donate. The ratio of antibodies in a person’s body is also analysed, and medical personnel collect about 400 ml of plasma from each donor. 

Other components of blood such as red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets, are returned to the donor during the process. The district administration has maintained a common platform for Covid hospitals to administer plasma therapy to patients who are in a critical condition.

