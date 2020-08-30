Four, including three people from same family killed in road accident in Andhra's Chittoor

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Four people died and one was severly injured in a road accident in Bangarupalyam of Chittoor district on Sunday morning. Three victims were from the same family and were on their way to Nellore from Bengaluru when the accident happened.

According to the police, 55-year-old Srinivasula Reddy from Kundanahalli, along with his family, was enroute Nellore city, in his car, when the accident happened. A truck travelling in the same direction hit a two-wheeler which made the driver apply sudden break.

Srinivasulu Reddy’s car, which was coming from behind, rammed into the truck killing three people on the spot. The vehicle was mangled completely.

Meanwhile, the rider on the two-wheeler rider also succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased were identified as Srinivasulu Reddy, his 49-year-old wife Rathnamm and their 29-year-old son Venkatesh Reddy. Srinivasulu's daughter-in-law, Sirshna, was severly injured and but was shifted to a hospital.

The accident site where four people were killed.

The identity of the bike rider, who also died in the accident, is yet to be ascertained. Police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.