STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two more Rayalaseema water projects pass judicial preview, tenders soon

It may be recalled that except in 2018-19 and 2019-20, Andhra Pradesh could not draw the allocated share of 114 TMC since 2004-05.

Published: 30th August 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Projects

Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Projects

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the water resources department to float tenders for two more projects proposed under the first phase of Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Projects as the judicial preview vetted the tender documents and cleared them, recommending minor changes. 

The two projects — upgrading Pothireddypadu and BCR complex canal system to draw 80,000 cusecs from Srisailam and lining of the existing Srisailam Right Branch Canal (SRBC)/Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanti (GNSS) to  draw 30,000 cusecs in between Gorakallu Reservoir to Owk Reservoir including Owk tunnel-III — along with the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme will help supplement in meeting the water needs of Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

According to officials, upgrading the Pothireddypadu Head Regulators canals’ discharge capacity from existing 44,000 cusecs to 80,000 cusecs, along with improvements to SRBC/GNSS canal from Banakacherla Complex to Gorakallu balancing reservoir will cost about Rs 1,500 crore. 

The lining of the existing SRBC/GNSS canal to draw 30,000 cusecs, as against the existing 20,000 cusecs, between Gorakallu Reservoir and Owk reservoir, including Owk Tunnel III to draw 10,000 cusecs, is estimated to cost Rs 1,450 crore. “Both the projects were cleared by the judicial preview on August 24 and August 26. We will shortly announce the tender schedule and invite bids,” an official said.

Another official added that the projects are critical to draw “the full extent of water allocation made by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB)” from the foreshore of Srisailam as the number of flood days is dwindling.

With the above two projects, along with the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme, the officials have planned to draw the assured share of water in the available flood days — about 6 to 8 TMC per day for 15-20 days. It may be recalled that except in 2018-19 and 2019-20, the State could not draw the allocated share of 114 TMC since 2004-05. The average annual drawl from 2004-05 and 2017-18 stood at a mere 66.51 TMC. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Projects
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp