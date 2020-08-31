Elderly couple from Andhra Pradesh's Tekkali raising grandkids lose livelihood amid lockdown

Ramesh Babu G By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: While the lockdown deprived them of their livelihood, an elderly couple from Tekkali town — Kotapalli Gavarayya and Rajulamma — also had to deal with the death of their daughter, and take on the responsibility of bringing up their two grandchildren. The children lost their parents within the span of a year.

The couple lives on Chinna Rajaka Street, and Gavarayya used to eke out a living by washing clothes of people in the neighbourhood. After their son-in-law Surendra died about a year ago, their daughter Chamanti returned home with her children.

She used to work as a helper at a local kirana store, but even the combined income was hardly enough to make ends meet. Her children - Topala Tirupati Rao and Chandra Sekhar - both below the age of 15 years, dropped out of school.

More trouble came in the form of COVID-19 and the lockdown, with Chamanti losing the income she was getting. Gavarayya too was affected. "People, fearing the spread of the virus, stopped giving their clothes to me to wash," he said, adding that the family was forced to seek help to survive as they were unable to earn money.

For the elderly couple, Chamanti’s death due to illness about 10 days ago came as a big shock. "Witnessing our plight, some Good Samaritans are helping us out, and making it possible to feed the children and us. But we are not sure how long this will go on," Gavarayya said.

The only saving grace, he added, is the ration that comes at a subsidised rate from the fair price shop, which helps the family of four feed themselves. However, he said he was seeking help to get his grandchildren educated.