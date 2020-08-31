No more COVID-19 screening at Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: As states are no longer permitted to impose local lockdown (as per the new guidelines in fourth phase of the 'Unlock'), the COVID-19 screening centre at the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border on NH-44 in Kurnool district was shut down on Sunday.

The move paved way for free movement of people and vehicles on the highway, which was severely affected since late March with police monitoring in both sides. Kurnool DSP Venkata Ramaiah said a screening tent and a check post, established to prevent entry of people into AP, have been vacated.

On the other hand, Kurnool district saw a spike of 811 fresh cases on Sunday, pushing its total to 44,059. As per a media bulletin, the district has 6,726 active cases after the recovery of 36,961 patients. With the death of five more, toll here climbed to 372.