Total COVID-19 lockdown in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam evokes good response

Representational Image. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A total lockdown in Srikakulam on Sunday evoked a positive reponse. Shops selling vegetables, fruits and other essential commodities remained closed. Except pharmacies, all commercial establishments stayed shut.  

It may be mentioned that due to the partial lockdown in the town, all commercial establishments are being shut after 1 pm for the last three weeks. In addition to this, a total lockdown is being enforced on Sundays. Police kept a strict vigil at market places and important junctions.

The cops appealed to motorists not to move on road unnecessarily. They explained to the public that total lockdown was imposed by District Collector and special officer for Srikakulam Municipal Corporation J Nivas, to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the town.

As part of the total lockdown, major junctions such as Old Bus Stand, RTC Complex, Day and Night and other busy areas in the town wore a deserted look as majority of people confined themselves to their home.
"I purchased essentials on Saturday itself keeping in view the total lockdown on Sunday. We all should extend our support to the administration in the fight against coronavirus," said Krishna Rao, a resident.

