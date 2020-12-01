STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Assembly’s winter session kicks off amid high-octane drama on Day 1

Naidu, 12 TDP members suspended for storming into the podium and stalling proceedings

Published: 01st December 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during Assembly at Velagapudi.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and 12 other TDP members were suspended from the Assembly session for a day after they stormed into the podium, stalling the proceedings on the first day of the Winter session on Monday. For for the first time in his long political career, Naidu stormed into the Well of the House and squatted on the floor in front of the Speaker’s Chair. The incident happened when the House took up a short discussion on agriculture and cooperation.

TDP member Nimmala Ramanaidu raised the issue of relief for farmers due to the damage caused by Cyclone Nivar. Intervening, Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu said that the enumeration is underway and preliminary estimates pegged the extent of crop loss at 6.93 lakh hectares. At that time, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that one should have some sense while speaking. Officials have been told to enumerate the crop losses by December 15 and provide compensation by December 31 in the form of input subsidy, he added. Jagan further said his government took a historic decision to give input subsidy within a month of the crop loss and procure discoloured and germinated paddy from farmers in a graded MPS system.

“Though our minister clearly explained it, they (Opposition) are not listening,” he asserted, and remarked that members of the Opposition have the upper part of their head empty. Taking objection to the Chief Minister’s comment and gesture, Naidu sought the permission of Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, who was in the Chair, to speak.

His request was declined as his party member Ramanaidu was speaking. All TDP MLAs stood up and demanded that Naidu be allowed to speak. As permission was not given, a visibly angry Naidu rushed to the podium and squatted on the floor in protest.

Taking objection to this, the Chief Minister said the Opposition leader is intervening and trying to disrupt the proceedings even while his own party member is speaking. “He resorts to rowdyism and he himself squats before the podium as if injustice was done to him,” he remarked.

Later in the evening, stating that he was forced to protest at the Speaker’s Podium for the first time and also suspended from the House for the first time in his four-decade-long political career, Naidu said he did all this for the sake of farmers. Calling Jagan a “fake CM”, the Opposition leader said the YSRC government had thrown all traditions of the Assembly to the wind and did not care to take up a meaningful debate on the woes of the farmers. “They came to power by a fluke and will exit the same way,” he predicted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP YSRCP Andhra Pradesh assembly
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp