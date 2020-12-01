Temple trust chief canes 2 priests in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two priests were allegedly thrashed by a temple trust chairman in Bandi Atmakur mandal on Monday. According to sources, Omkareswara Swamy temple committee chairman Prathap Reddy and temple staff Nagaraju and Eswaraiah reportedly thrashed priests Murugu Phani Sarma and Chakrapani Sarma with a cane as the latter questioned the former for issuing darshan tickets even after 5 pm in violation of Covid-19 norms.

When the priests and the chairman engaged in heated arguments, temple executive officer Mohan intervened and brought the situation under control. The injured priests were shifted to Nandyal government hospital. SI Raja Reddy said a case was registered.