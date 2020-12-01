STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wordy duel on number of days at BAC meet

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Monday witnessed some interesting exchange of words between the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP members.  

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during Assembly at Velagapudi.

By Express News Service

When K Atchannaidu, who attended the meeting on behalf of TDP, started attacking the YSRC over 30 minutes delay in convening the Assembly session and fixing the number of business days to five, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a lighter vein, called him the Great and tried to calm him down. 

When a minister said the Assembly session is scheduled only for five days in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Atchannaidu reportedly asked if Covid would not spread with the rallies taken out by the ruling party MLAs and leaders. Responding to this, a minister, with indirect reference to Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu, said some people are staying back in Hyderabad fearing corona. Atchannaidu then reminded that Jagan, when in Opposition, also stayed in Hyderabad.

‘Coronaki Bhayapade Naidu’ 
The House witnessed some lighter moments with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy referring to Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu, who is fondly called CBN by many, as Coronaki Bhayapade Naidu (a man who fears corona). YSRC members went into splits when Jagan called TDP Deputy Leader Nimmala Ramanaidu as ‘Drama Naidu.’ 

