STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Attack on Nani: Krishna district police summon five more people

Meanwhile, the people close to the minister found fault with the earlier statements made by the police that Rao attacked Nani in an inebriated condition. 

Published: 02nd December 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police on Tuesday summoned five more persons in connection with the attack on Minister for Transport and Information and Public Relations (I &PR) Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani). The police summoned five persons including the attacker Badugu Nageswara Rao’s elder sister Badugu Uma Devi. 

Machilipatnam police called Madhireddy Srinu, Vasu, former Machilipatnam Market Yard chairman P Parabrahmam, Machilipatnam Telugu Desam Party vice-president Badugu Umadevi (elder sister of the accused) and another person and recorded their statements. 

Police said they are examining the call data of Badugu Nageswara Rao to know if there is any conspiracy behind the attack. “We are collecting all the details pertaining to the accused and his contacts in the TDP as there are allegations that Nani’s political rivals are behind the attack,” the police said. 

Meanwhile, the people close to the minister found fault with the earlier statements made by the police that Rao attacked Nani in an inebriated condition. 

The incident happened on Sunday morning when the minister was interacting with the people from the nearby villages who attended his mother’s death ceremony. Nageswara Rao tried to attack the minister in the abdomen with a trowel but the latter escaped unhurt as the weapon struck his belt buckle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perni Venkataramaiah
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp