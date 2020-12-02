STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crop insurance to be paid to Andhra Pradesh farmers on December 15 

The sweet corn crop damaged in Cyclone Nivar in Guntur district. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reiterated that crop insurance claims for Kharif 2019 will be paid on December 15, as decided by the State Cabinet, after it was announced in the Collectors’ conference.

During a debate on aquaculture and other Bills in the State Assembly on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the State government will pay Rs 1,227 crore towards insurance claims for 2019 on December 15. 

Further, as scheduled, AP Amul milk procurement will commence on December 2, distribution of livestock on December 10, distribution of insurance claims on December 15, land survey on December 21 and distribution of D Form pattas for house sites to poor on December 25, he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need to follow a set procedure in providing insurance, as it is a collective initiative of the Central and State governments along with the insurance companies. 

Finding fault with the claims of the TDP that insurance premium was not paid, Jagan said it is insignificant if the premium is paid or not. The insurance amount will be credited to the farmers’ accounts on December 15, he added. 

The Chief Minister said he is proud as people believe that when Jagan says anything, he will definitely do it. “That is my credibility. But, what is the credibility of Chandrababu Naidu?

If he says anything, he will definitely not do it. That is Chandrababu Naidu,” he claimed. Jagan said he never went back on his promises and in the last 18 months, 90 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto were implemented enabling his government to earn the trust of the people and enhancing his credibility. 

Objecting to continuous disruption of the house, the Chief Minister said it was not proper to disrupt the proceedings as there are several important Bills that need to be tabled.  

If the Opposition continues telling lies in the next elections, their number 23 will reduce to 2 or 3, Jagan predicted.  

The CM, on the occasion, repeated what he explained about crop insurance on Day One. Meanwhile, the State government gave administrative sanction for Rs 590,51,00,000 as additional funds in relaxation of treasury control and quarterly regulation orders towards payment of State share of premium subsidy including farmers’ share of premium to the insurance companies for settlement of claims for Kharif 2019.  

