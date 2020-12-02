Rs 100-crore notice to JC Diwakar Reddy's family for ‘illegal’ acts

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The Department of Mines and Geology has directed the Tadipatri tahsildar to furnish details of movable and immovable properties of the management of Trishul Cement Company owned by former minister JC Diwakar Reddy family at the earliest to recover Rs 100.24 crore from it under the Revenue Recovery Act, 1864.

The department initiated the move against the cement company for alleged illegal transportation of mined limestone and misuse of the permitted quantity of the mineral.

Though Deputy Director of Mines and Geology SV Raman Rao sent the communique to the Tadipatri tahsildar sometime ago, it came to light on Tuesday.

The demand notice was issued to Trishul Cement company on May 7, 2020 to pay `100.24 crore towards value, royalty and other taxes for illegal transportation of 13,91,033.4 metric tonnes of limestone and also sale value for misuse of permitted quantity of limestone under Section 21(5) of the MMDR Amendment Act 2015 within 15 days from the date of receipt.

It was clearly stated that if the company fails to pay the said amount in the stipulated time, action will be initiated against it for recovery of the sum under the Revenue Recovery Act. The company which acknowledged the demand notice on June 1, had failed to pay the amount within the stipulated time.

Following this, the Deputy Director asked the Yadiki tahsildar to furnish the details of property in the name of the company in the mandal. He was informed that the cement company owned no land in Yadiki.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Director of Mines and Geology in Tadipatri submitted the details of cement company management. As per the official records, Trishul Cement company while applying for mining lease for limestone in 2005, submitted a partnership deed consisting of five partners and floated the company later.

The five partners include Sk Hussain, J Naga Subbarayudu, K Sailesh, S Gopal and T Devaputra with 20 per cent share each in the company. It in turn floated a private limited company namely Trishul Cement Industries (India) Limited on January 3, 2011 with eight partners -- JC Pavan Reddy (60 per cent share), JC Samyuktha Reddy (19%), K Sailesh (7%), P Venugopal Reddy (5%), Sk Hussain Bashan (3%), and J Naga Subbarayudu, S Gopal and T Devaputra (2% each). The Deputy Director also asked the Putlur tahsildar to furnish the details of properties of the partners of the company. The tahsildar informed that the partners do not have any property in Putlur.

