Active Covid-19 cases in 11 districts of Andhra Pradesh under 900; toll touches 7,000

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seven casualties reported in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am took the Covid-19 toll in Andhra Pradesh to the 7,000-mark. The state added 663 new infections to its Covid-19 tally, after which it stands at 8.69 lakh.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, nearly 60,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours, which pushed the total number of samples tested to 1,01,66,696. District-wise, the single-day spike in cases was the highest in Krishna (117), followed by 106 in Chittoor. The remaining 11 districts saw a growth of under 100 cases with the lowest five in Kurnool.

The four Rayalaseema districts accounted for less than 175 cases, out of which Chittoor alone contributed over 100 infections; the combined tally of the three north coastal districts on Wednesday was less than 100.

Meanwhile, recoveries were almost double the number of the new cases bringing active cases under 7,000. As many as 1,159 patients getting cured in the 24 hours pushed the overall recoveries to 8.55 lakh. Krishna district, which is reporting a high number of cases, has the highest of active cases (1,233). Apart from Krishna and East Godavari, the remaining districts have less than 900 active caseload.

In the 24 hours, two deaths were reported from Krishna district, and one each from Guntur, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari. District-wise, the toll in Chittoor is the (828) and the lowest in Vizianagaram (235).

Mandal-level committees for Covid vaccines formed

The state government on Wednesday constituted mandal-level task force committees to decentralise planning and preparedness for the rollout of Covid-19 vaccine when it is available for public.

The government had already constituted state-level steering and task force, and district-level task force committees. In the mandal level panels, tahsildars will be appointed chairpersons.

They shall meet once every week to review the preparation of the vaccination programme