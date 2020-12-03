Amul enters Andhra Pradesh to revive dairy cooperatives

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched AP-Amul Paala Velluva—a major initiative to empower women, revive the cooperative dairy movement in the state, and provide Rs 4-7 additional price for a litre of milk to dairy farmers.

The project’s first phase commenced in 400 villages of three districts—Prakasam, Kadapa and Chittoor; it will be extended to 9,899 villages across the state in a phased manner. Bulk milk cooling units and automated milk collection centres will be set up with a total investment of Rs 3,000 crore.

Addressing all the stakeholders through video conference on the occasion, Jagan said, “‘There is a dream to see the women empowered and the government lending a helping hand through Aasara and Cheyutha programmes by creating stable and recurring income assets. Today, that dream has come true in the form of AP and Amul partnership.”

Recalling an incident during his Padayatra when some dairy farmers showed him a mineral water bottle with a price tag of Rs 21 to explain to him that the cost of a litre of milk is in the same range, he said, “They asked how they are supposed to survive when the remuneration from dairy farming is this. I assured them that the dairy cooperative sector will be revived, and today that promise in the manifesto has been fulfilled.”

Stating that the entry of Amul in Andhra Pradesh will let the dairy farmers earn Rs 5-7 more for per litre of milk, he said it will force private companies to respond and revise their procurement price. It will create more competition in the market, he added.

“The objective is to create a permanent income generating asset for women so that they can have a recurring income for the next 20-30 years. The new initiative will negate the role of middlemen,” he said and added the women beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara programmes were also being provided with milch units.

A total of 7,000 units (a milch animal either pregnant or with a calf) will be provided to the beneficiaries in the first phase. By February, another one lakh units will be distributed. From August 2021 to February 2022, a total of 3.69 lakh units will be distributed to the women beneficiaries.

Similarly, 2.49 lakh units of sheep and goats (15 animals per unit) will be distributed to 2.49 lakh beneficiaries from December 10 in a phased manner.

Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA) director Prof Saswata N Biswas, congratulating Amul and AP on the new partnership, said efficiency of the cooperative, and hardwork and commitment of the dairy farmers will script a success story.

Amul managing director RS Sodhi attributed the credit of the venture in AP to efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Amul, India’s biggest FMCG, is owned by 36 lakh farmers. Unlike MNCs, our mandate is to procure milk at the maximum price, and keep the margin between procurement price and consumer price to the minimum,” he said.

After launching AP-Amul website and its dashboard, the chief minister interacted with women dairy farmers from across the state.

Distribution of units