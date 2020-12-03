Andhra Pradesh aims to achieve ODF ++ tag: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said the State government has launched ‘Manam Mana Parisubratha’ initiative involving public participation to achieve Open Defecation-Free (ODF) plus tag from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Harichandan participated as the chief guest at the “Hygiene Matters” 7th WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) Conclave organised by UNICEF and National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (NIRDPR) online from Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Stakeholders of WASH from AP, Karnataka and Telangana have discussed key issues with particular focus on hygiene.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that in the first phase, the initiative was launched in 1,320 gram panchayats (GPs) and now it is being introduced in 4,737 GPs in the second phase. In 2018, AP was declared ODF by the Centre and nearly 41 lakh toilets were constructed in the State. Intensive IEC and capacity building activities are being taken up with the support of field functionaries.

At present, the State is aiming to achieve ODF ++ tag as per the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM-II) guidelines. In August, 41 GPs declared ODF + in the State, he said.