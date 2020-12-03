Chittoor to get LPG bottling plant by 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To cater to the growing needs of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) customers in the State, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will commission its LPG bottling plant in Chittoor by July 2022, said IOCL Executive Director (AP and Telangana) RSS Rao.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Rao said at present the IOCL has an LPG market share of 35.5 per cent in cooking gas with a sale of 259 TMTs (Thousand Metric Tonnes) in AP during 2020-21.

During this period, 10 new Indane distributorships have been commissioned and the total number of distributors is 444.

The LPG customer strength in the State stood at 49.07 lakh and the commodity is being supplied through the three Indane LPG bottling plants in the State at Kadapa, Vizag and Kondapalli (Vijayawada), he said.

Elaborating further, the ED said the total bottling capacity of three bottling plants is 360 Thousand Metric Tonnes per Annum (TMTPA) and LPG storage capacity of 6,800 metric tonnes.

Together these three bottling plants churn out more than one lakh cylinders per day. In addition to the above, to meet the increasing demand of LPG in AP, 120 TMTPA grassroot LPG bottling plant at a cost of Rs 167 crore is coming up in Chittoor.