Aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be inducted in 2022: Eastern Naval Command

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, he said aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is currently under construction at Kochi shipyard and Covid-19 hampered its progress.

INS vikrant

This handout photograph taken and released by The Indian Navy shows aircraft carrier INS Vikrant - India's largest indigenously built warship. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The anti-submarine warfare capabilities of the Eastern Naval Command (ENS) got a further boost with the recent commissioning of INS Kavaratti, the last Project 28 anti-submarine warfare corvettes, ENC Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Vice Admiral AK Jain said.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is currently under construction at Kochi shipyard and Covid-19 hampered its progress. Otherwise, sea trials would have begun by now. INS Vikrant trials are most likely over by 2021 and it will be inducted into ENC in 2022. The aircraft carrier is the need of the hour so as to keep a vigil along the coast and safeguard the maritime interests of the nation, he said.Jain said maritime trade will play a major role in achieving 5 trillion economy as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The Indian Navy requires at least two aircraft carriers for surveillance. Ships of the ENC are deployed in areas of crucial interest in India. The primary focus is to ensure that the national interests are not compromised, he said. 

ALSO READ | Visakhapatnam will host PFR, MILAN in 2022: Eastern Naval Command chief

The ENC chief said they conducted successful firing of BrahMos anti-ship missile from INS Ranvijay two days ago and earlier they had successfully test fired Uran missile from INS Kora. The ENC undertakes regular coastal security operations such as Op Sentinel and protection of offsite infrastructure exercises like Prasthan. This had helped timely identification of oil tanker MT New Diamond facing challenges off Sri Lankan coast. INS Sahyadri was deployed at short notice to assist MT New Diamond, which reported major fire onboard, he said.

The Navy has been the major beneficiary of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. About 90 per cent of ship building has been indigenised and they will achieve 100 percent indigenisation in two to three years, he said. 

The trilateral Malabar exercise has been further expanded with the inclusion of Royal Australian Navy. The multilateral exercise has helped enhance interoperability with like-minded navies. He said four women officers were posted on frontline ships with two each on INS Vikramaditya and INS Shakti. After creating onboard facilities, more women officers will be deployed, the ENC chief said.Jain said, “We have had increased alert levels on borders, particularly on our northern borders.” 

Presidential Fleet Review in Vizag
The ENC will host Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) in Vizag in March 2022. The city will also then host MILAN, which was cancelled in March this year due to Covid-19. The PFR is held once during the five year tenure of the President. Ships from ENC, Western Naval Command and Southern Naval Command, along with ships of friendly nations, will participate in it. MILAN 2022 will witness greater participation of navies of different countries.

