Andhra Pradesh government sanctions Rs 360 crore for ULBs for various works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has accorded administrative sanction for the release of Rs 316 crore as the first instalment under the grant of 15th finance commission for taking up various works in the urban local bodies.

The funds will be spent on drinking water (including rainwater harvesting and recycling) and Solid Waste Management works, as per the recommendations of the 15th finance commission, in both million-plus and non-million plus cities, according to the order (RT 568) issued on Thursday by MAUD secretary J Syamala Rao.

Another order (RT 570) was issued constituting an inter-departmental coordination committee under the chairmanship of commissioner and director of municipal administration for the effective implementation of solid waste management norms and the National Green Tribunal orders pertaining to sewage treatment and related treatment plants’ establishment.

For drinking water, solid waste management

The funds will be spent on drinking water and Solid Waste Management works as per the ecommendations of the 15th finance commission in both million plus and non-million plus cities, according to the order issued on Thursday.