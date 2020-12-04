Crops damaged in 1.84 lakh hectares in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz said the crops in 1.84 lakh hectares were damaged due to heavy rains that lashed the district on November 27 and 28 due to Cyclone Nivar, as per the preliminary report submitted by the agriculture department.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office here on Thursday, Imtiaz said the paddy crop was affected in Pedana, Avanigadda, Gudivada, Machilipatnam, Pamarru and Kankipadu mandals due to the cyclone.

Steps are being taken to complete the enumeration process by December 15 and provide input subsidy to the affected farmers by December 30.

Around 16.15 lakh metric tonnes of paddy yield was expected this year in the State and 338 purchase centres have been opened to purchase 10 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, he informed.

The Collector recalled that the State government has paid compensation to the farmers whose crops were damaged during the rains in August and September. Commenting on the suicides of two farmers, Imtiaz said that a team of officials are looking into the issue and the compensation will be paid to the bereaved families.

“We are requesting the farmers to get their queries solved about the crop loss by dialing toll-free number 18004254402,” he informed.

Agriculture Joint Director Mohan Rao and other officials were present.