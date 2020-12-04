Nallapadu-Perecherla rail double line opens

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The double line works along with electrification between Nallapadu and Perecherla for a distance of 7.8 km has been completed and commissioned, as part of the Guntur - Guntakal doubling and electrification project works on Thursday.

According to a release by the South Central Railway (SCR), Guntur-Guntakal section is a vital railway link as it connects the Coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh with Rayalaseema and beyond South. At present, the trains are being operated on a single line which has become congested. To ease congestion on this section, construction of double line along with electrification was taken up.

Accordingly, Guntur- Guntakal doubling and electrification project was sanctioned in 2016-17 at an estimated cost of Rs 3,887 crore for a distance of 404 km. With the completion of the Nallapadu-Perecherla stretch, a total of 59.8 km length of doubling works with electrification has been completed on the section.

SCR GM Gajanan Mallya said the completion of the 7.8-km stretch will provide double line connectivity from Guntur to Satulur. Doubling and electrification works in the remaining sections of Guntur- Guntakal are progressing at a brisk pace.